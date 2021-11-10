Pedestrian injured in crash near McDowell and Pima roads in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Scottsdale Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred near 87th Street and McDowell Road sometime before 11 a.m.

Authorities say the pedestrian has serious injuries.

BREAKING:

One person has been hit by a car near 87th St & McDowell.

Multiple witnesses here on scene say an MCSO deputy was hit.

He has serious injuries.

His patrol car - and the SUV involved - are both damaged.

Witness said suspect “must’ve been going 70” when “she” hit him. pic.twitter.com/Otqsh4BxXe — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCrenshaw) November 10, 2021

Aerial footage showed what appeared to be an undercover police car with damage at the scene.

McDowell Road will be closed from Granite Reef Road to Pima Road for the next few hours as officials investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15.com for the latest updates.