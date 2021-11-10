Watch
Traffic

Actions

Pedestrian injured in crash near McDowell and Pima roads in Scottsdale

items.[0].image.alt
KNXV
Screen Shot 2021-11-10 at 11.02.46 AM.png
Posted at 11:19 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 13:55:38-05

SCOTTSDALE — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Scottsdale Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred near 87th Street and McDowell Road sometime before 11 a.m.

Authorities say the pedestrian has serious injuries.

Aerial footage showed what appeared to be an undercover police car with damage at the scene.

McDowell Road will be closed from Granite Reef Road to Pima Road for the next few hours as officials investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV