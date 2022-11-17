Pedestrian hit, killed on Interstate 10 near 83rd Avenue

PHOENIX — A pedestrian was hit and killed along Interstate 10 in the West Valley early Thursday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the incident occurred just before 2 a.m. near 83rd Avenue.

Troopers were first called to check out reports of a pedestrian heading onto the I-10, but the pedestrian had already been struck by a vehicle before troopers arrived.

DPS says the pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A portion of the I-10 was shut down for the investigation.

No further information has been released.