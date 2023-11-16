Pedestrian hit, killed on I-10 near Watson Road

One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian along Interstate 10 in the West Valley.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred early Thursday morning in the eastbound lanes near Watson Road.

What led to the crash has not been released, but DPS says one person was struck by a vehicle and killed in the area.

No other injuries were reported.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate with cars exiting at Verrado Way. The I-10 is expected to reopen around 6 a.m.

Check current traffic conditions here.