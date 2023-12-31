Watch Now
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-10 near downtown Phoenix

The freeway is shut down during the investigation
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 10 near downtown Phoenix early Sunday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near 16th Street.
Posted at 5:41 AM, Dec 31, 2023
PHOENIX — A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 10 near downtown Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near 16th Street around 4:20 a.m.

Officials said the pedestrian, only vaguely identified at this time as a white man, was struck by at least one vehicle.

The vehicle involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Crews have shut down the freeway at 7th Street and the roadway is expected to reopen by 8 a.m.

DPS officials say they are seeking information on any other vehicles that may have unknowingly struck the pedestrian after the initial collision.

The pedestrian has not been identified and it's unclear why the man was on the freeway.

