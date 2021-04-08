Pedestrian hit, killed near Central Avenue and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — Police say a man was killed while crossing the street outside of a crosswalk in Phoenix overnight.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. near Central Avenue and Baseline Road Wednesday.

The pedestrian, only identified as a 40-year-old man, was hit by a Jeep Wrangler that was headed eastbound on Baseline. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Neither speed nor impairment are believed to be factors in the crash.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, police say.