Pedestrian hit, killed near 7th and Polk streets

A pedestrian was hit and killed early Tuesday morning near downtown Phoenix.
Posted at 7:44 AM, Feb 07, 2023
PHOENIX — A man was hit and killed near downtown Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

A pedestrian was reportedly struck by multiple vehicles near 7th and Polk streets around 4:30 a.m., police say. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Phoenix police say one of the vehicles involved left the scene, but another stayed at the scene and had heavy damage to the windshield and front end.

Officials have not provided more information about the vehicle that left the scene or what led to the crash.

