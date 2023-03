PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police say a pedestrian is dead after a crash near 75th and Olive avenues late Monday night.

A pedestrian was reportedly hit by a single vehicle just before 10 p.m., suffering serious injuries. Police later said that the victim died from injuries suffered during the crash.

The driver that hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.