Two pedestrians killed in separate West Valley crashes overnight

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating two deadly crashes involving pedestrians late Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the first crash scene near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

A pedestrian, only identified at this time as a woman, was hit by a car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours later, around 3 a.m. Friday, a man was reportedly hit and killed near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road.

The victim, who died at the scene, has not been publicly identified.

Officials say what led to the crashes and other details about the incidents are still under investigation.