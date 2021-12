PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man was hit and killed while crossing the street mid-block early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash near 32nd Street and Thomas Road before 4 a.m.

Police say 69-year-old Kim Lee Thurmond was crossing the street when he was hit by a passing car.

Thurmond suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver who struck the man stayed at the scene and is not suspected of impairment.