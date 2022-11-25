Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Pedestrian hit, killed near 110th Street and Broadway Road in Mesa

Avoid the area during the investigation
MCSO
ABC15
MCSO
Posted at 7:42 AM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 09:44:40-05

MESA, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash in East Mesa.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. Friday near 110th Street and Broadway Road.

MCSO says a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. According to a tweet from MCSO, the victim died from those injuries.

The driver reportedly stayed at the scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the next Bee champion in Arizona? Sign up today!