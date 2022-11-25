Pedestrian hit, killed near 110th Street and Broadway Road in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash in East Mesa.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. Friday near 110th Street and Broadway Road.

MCSO says a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. According to a tweet from MCSO, the victim died from those injuries.

MCSO Vehicular Crimes Detectives are on scene investigating a fatal accident in the area of Broadway Road and 110th Street in Mesa. The roads remain closed, please avoid the area. Thank you pic.twitter.com/6kAWpyu780 — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) November 25, 2022

The driver reportedly stayed at the scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.