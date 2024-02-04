Pedestrian dead, suspect at large after hit-and-run crash near Cave Creek and Bell roads in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of Cave Creek and Bell roads at about 7:30 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

That man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that hit the man had left the scene before police arrived.

No information has been released about a possible suspect or their vehicle at this point.

The crash remains under investigation.