Pedestrian dead after crash near I-17 and Northern Avenue in Phoenix Thursday morning

PHOENIX — A pedestrian is dead after a crash early Thursday morning in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say just before 6 a.m., they responded to the crash on Northern Avenue near Interstate 17.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle had hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police added that the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

The roadway is currently restricted for the crash investigation, and police say it will likely stay that way for several hours.