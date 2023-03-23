Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Pedestrian dead after crash near I-17 and Northern Avenue in Phoenix Thursday morning

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
phoenix police lights
Posted at 7:41 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 10:45:09-04

PHOENIX — A pedestrian is dead after a crash early Thursday morning in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say just before 6 a.m., they responded to the crash on Northern Avenue near Interstate 17.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle had hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police added that the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

The roadway is currently restricted for the crash investigation, and police say it will likely stay that way for several hours.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!