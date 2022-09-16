Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Pedestrian dead after crash near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road

7TH AVE AND BASELINE PED AX 9-16-22
ABC15
7TH AVE AND BASELINE PED AX 9-16-22
Posted at 11:33 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 14:44:13-04

PHOENIX — A person is dead after a pedestrian crash Friday morning in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say an adult male was struck near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road around 9:30 this morning.

Air15 footage showed a silver SUV with significant damage to the windshield and front of the vehicle after the crash.

7TH AVE BASELINE PED AX 9-16-22

The man was originally taken to a local hospital in serious condition, according to police. Later in the morning, police updated the investigation to be a "fatal collision."

The woman driving the SUV stayed at the scene and police say she is cooperating with the investigation.

Intoxication is not believed to be a factor at this time.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!