Pedestrian dead after crash near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — A person is dead after a pedestrian crash Friday morning in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say an adult male was struck near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road around 9:30 this morning.

Air15 footage showed a silver SUV with significant damage to the windshield and front of the vehicle after the crash.

ABC15

The man was originally taken to a local hospital in serious condition, according to police. Later in the morning, police updated the investigation to be a "fatal collision."

This investigation has been updated as a fatal collision. Traffic along Baseline Road and 7th Avenue will be closed down throughout the afternoon. — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 16, 2022

The woman driving the SUV stayed at the scene and police say she is cooperating with the investigation.

Intoxication is not believed to be a factor at this time.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the crash.