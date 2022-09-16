Pedestrian dead after crash near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — A person is dead after a pedestrian crash Friday morning in south Phoenix.
Phoenix police say an adult male was struck near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road around 9:30 this morning.
Air15 footage showed a silver SUV with significant damage to the windshield and front of the vehicle after the crash.
The man was originally taken to a local hospital in serious condition, according to police. Later in the morning, police updated the investigation to be a "fatal collision."
This investigation has been updated as a fatal collision. Traffic along Baseline Road and 7th Avenue will be closed down throughout the afternoon.— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 16, 2022
The woman driving the SUV stayed at the scene and police say she is cooperating with the investigation.
Intoxication is not believed to be a factor at this time.
Police continue to investigate what led up to the crash.