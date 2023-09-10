Pedestrian dead after being hit by two cars on Loop 101 near Cardinals Way

GLENDALE, AZ — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by two cars on the Loop 101 in Glendale late Saturday night.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it happened around 11:45 p.m. near the Cardinals Way exit.

When troopers arrived, they found a pedestrian in the roadway suffering from serious injuries.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

That person's identity is not yet known.

DPS believes the pedestrian was walking across the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 when it was struck by the first vehicle. Then, a second vehicle hit the person. Both of those vehicles stayed on the scene.

No one else was hurt in the crash, according to DPS.

The roadway was closed for much of the night as DPS investigated, but it has since reopened.