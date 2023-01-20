Pedestrian dead after being hit by a car near 24th Street and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in central Phoenix late Thursday night.

Phoenix police say it happened at about 11:30 p.m. near 24th Street and Thomas Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found the victim had been struck by a vehicle.

Phoenix Fire crews treated the man, but he did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

The driver, who also has not been identified, remained on the scene, according to police.

It is not known if the driver will face charges.

Police did say they believe impairment was a factor in the crash.