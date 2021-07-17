Watch
Traffic

Actions

PD: Wrong-way driver causes crash at Priest Drive and Loop 202 Red Mountain

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
L 202 priest drive.PNG
Posted at 7:34 AM, Jul 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-17 11:27:35-04

TEMPE, AZ — Two people were seriously injured following a crash involving a wrong-way driver at Priest Drive and Loop 202 Red Mountain Saturday morning.

Tempe police say at about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Priest Drive and the westbound ramp of Loop 202 Red Mountain.

An initial investigation showed a black Toyota Tundra was reportedly traveling the wrong way on Priest Drive when it entered the intersection against a red signal.

The Tundra then collided with two vehicles traveling across Priest Drive.

The other two vehicles were sedans driven by adults who suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Tundra and its passenger were both taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police say alcohol is being investigated as a factor.

All of the northbound lanes of Priest Drive are closed at Red Mountain Freeway. The Priest Drive and Center Parkway exit ramp for westbound traffic on Red Mountain Freeway is also closed.

The closures are expected to last for several hours as an investigation into the crash continues.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch the Suns take on the Bucks in the NBA Finals only on ABC15