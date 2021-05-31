PD: Two dead, two injured in fiery collision near Verrado Way and Van Buren

BUCKEYE, AZ — Two people have died and another two were injured after a fiery multi-vehicle collision in Buckeye Sunday night.

Buckeye police say they were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at Verrado Way and Van Buren Street at around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle that was up in flames, a second with a woman stuck and another that had rolled multiple times into a field nearby.

Crews say once they extinguished the flames from the vehicle, they discovered two people who were unable to escape and were pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman was freed from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Officials also say a man who was inside the vehicle that rolled several times was transported in with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation by the Buckeye Police Traffic Enforcement Unit.