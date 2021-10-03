Watch
Traffic

Actions

PD: Teen driver suspected of DUI after deadly Phoenix crash

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Police lights
Posted at 11:15 AM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 14:28:18-04

PHOENIX — Police say a teen driver is suspected of driving under the influence after crashing an SUV into a wall in north Phoenix Sunday, leaving one woman dead and another hurt.

At about 9 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle collision near I-17 and Dunlap avenues.

Officers learned the crash involved one vehicle, with an SUV allegedly losing control and leaving the roadway.

The SUV then crashed into a short block wall near a home in the area.

A teen boy was driving the SUV with two women on board, police said.

One of the women suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

An investigation is underway.

The area will be restricted for an unknown amount of time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV