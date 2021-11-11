PD: One dead after apparent wrong-way crash on SR 87

Salt River Police Department says one person is dead after an apparent wrong-way collision Wednesday night.

The crash occurred before 10 p.m. along State Route 87 between Oak Street and McDowell Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles, both with heavy damage, blocking the roadway. One of the vehicles was reported to be headed in the wrong direction of travel.

SRPD says one person involved in the crash was evaluated by medical crews but did not need further treatment. Another person was taken out of the vehicle and taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Traffic had been shut down in both directions during the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.