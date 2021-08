TEMPE, AZ — Police in Tempe are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The incident occurred near McClintock Drive and Curry Road around 5 a.m. Friday.

Police say a pedestrian, vaguely described as a Hispanic man in his mid to late 20s, was found in the roadway with fatal injuries.

A suspect vehicle description was not provided by police.

Expect delays in the area during the investigation.