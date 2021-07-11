PD: Man ejected from vehicle after crash, driver arrested after fleeing scene

PHOENIX — A man has been seriously injured after a collision near 32nd Street and McDowell Road Saturday.

Phoenix police say the collision occurred at around 1:50 p.m.

A driver of a Dodge Challenger struck with a Chevy Malibu, causing a man to be ejected from the Malibu.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Challenger fled the scene and attempted to hide in the backyard of a nearby home.

Police say he was located and arrested following the incident.