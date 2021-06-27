Watch
PD: Gilbert officer seriously hurt after hit-and-run crash in Scottsdale

Posted at 2:05 PM, Jun 27, 2021
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Authorities say an off-duty Gilbert police officer is seriously injured after being involved in a hit-and-run crash with a suspected impaired driver in Scottsdale early Sunday.

Gilbert police said just before 1:30 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety notified them that off-duty Police Sergeant Tom Edgerton was injured in a crash on the southbound lanes of the Loop 101 Pima freeway.

Sgt. Edgerton was riding his privately owned motorcycle at the time of the crash.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that Sgt. Edgerton was rear-ended by a vehicle that left the scene of the crash.

Scottsdale police later located the suspect's vehicle and reportedly arrested the driver for DUI and leaving the scene of a crash, according to police.

Officials said Sgt. Edgerton is in critical but stable condition due to his injuries.

The crash caused earlier closures on southbound Loop 101 Pima but lanes have since reopened.

