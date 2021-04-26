PD: Driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in Tempe that left two pedestrians hospitalized

TEMPE, AZ — Police say an arrest has been made after a hit-and-run driver struck two pedestrians in Tempe Saturday night.

Officers were called to the scene near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard around 5:50 p.m after multiple witnesses reported a motorist lost control, left the roadway, and collided with two people walking near the northeast corner of the intersection.

Witnesses were able to provide a description of the vehicle to police, and officers have since been able to locate and arrest the alleged driver.

Police say both pedestrians, adult males, were transported to the hospital to be treated. Officials say at least one of the men suffered serious injuries.

The suspect’s identity and potential charges involved have not been released.