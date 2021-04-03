Watch
PD: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near Mill Avenue and Baseline

ABC15
Posted at 10:55 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 02:03:04-04

TEMPE, AZ — A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Tempe Friday evening.

Tempe police say at around 7:45 p.m. a woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing Baseline Road on the west side of the intersection at Mill Avenue. Officials say the vehicle was making a northbound to westbound left turn from Mill Avenue onto Baseline Road.

The suspect fled the scene after hitting the woman, and the vehicle was described as a landscape-type truck with a trailer.

The cyclist was transported to a nearby hospital where she was then pronounced deceased.

The cause of the collision is currently being investigated.

