PD: 2 dead, 7 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving a city bus at 7th Avenue and Missouri

bus crash 7th Avenue and Missouri Road.
Posted at 5:06 PM, Jun 10, 2021
PHOENIX, AZ — Two people are dead, and seven others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving a city bus in Central Phoenix Thursday afternoon.

Crews say they responded to the scene of a first alarm medical call at 7th Avenue and Missouri Road.

Phoenix police say five vehicles were involved in the collision.

Firefighters transported seven people to nearby hospitals and two were pronounced dead on the scene.

No passengers on the city bus were injured in the crash.

Further details surrounding the crash are not known at the time.

Officials say roads in the area are closed.

