PD: 1 dead, 5 injured after being struck by tow truck in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — One person has died and five other bicyclists have been injured after they were hit by a tow truck towing a moving truck Friday evening.

The Flagstaff Police Department says they responded to the intersection of Butler Avenue and Beaver Street for a report of a serious collision at around 7 p.m.

Officers say when they arrived, they located a tow truck that ran a red light while going west through the intersection and hit a group of bicyclists heading south on Beaver Street.

Six bicyclists were struck by the truck and one rider was pronounced dead on the scene. Four of the riders were transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment and one refused treatment.

Police say the driver was identified as 58-year-old Normand Cloutier.

The collision is currently under investigation and no arrest has been made.