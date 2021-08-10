Watch
PD: 1 dead, 2 injured in fiery three-vehicle collision involving FedEx truck

Minivan, semi and pickup truck involved in deadly crash near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
35th Avenue and Buckeye crash
Posted at 6:51 PM, Aug 09, 2021
PHOENIX — A driver has died after a three-vehicle fiery collision involving a FedEx truck at 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road Monday evening.

Phoenix police say at around 5:40 p.m. they responded to the collision involving a pickup truck, minivan and a semi-truck.

When crews arrived on the scene, they say the vehicles were in flames.

The minivan driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the pickup and semi-truck were both transported to nearby hospitals.

It is unclear if there were other occupants inside the minivan.

The investigation is ongoing.

