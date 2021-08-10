PD: 1 dead, 2 injured in fiery three-vehicle collision involving FedEx truck

PHOENIX — A driver has died after a three-vehicle fiery collision involving a FedEx truck at 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road Monday evening.
Phoenix police say at around 5:40 p.m. they responded to the collision involving a pickup truck, minivan and a semi-truck.
When crews arrived on the scene, they say the vehicles were in flames.
The minivan driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the pickup and semi-truck were both transported to nearby hospitals.
It is unclear if there were other occupants inside the minivan.
The investigation is ongoing.