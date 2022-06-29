Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

One person killed in fiery crash near I-10 and I-17 split in Phoenix

One person was killed in a fiery crash in Phoenix overnight.
I-17 I-10 deadly crash
Posted at 4:37 AM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 07:39:42-04

PHOENIX — One person was killed in a fiery crash overnight near the I-10 and I-17 split in Phoenix.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash involved two vehicles.

One person has died and it's not yet known if any other people were injured.

I-10 was closed in the area due to the investigation, but has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!