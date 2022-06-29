One person killed in fiery crash near I-10 and I-17 split in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person was killed in a fiery crash overnight near the I-10 and I-17 split in Phoenix.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash involved two vehicles.
One person has died and it's not yet known if any other people were injured.
I-10 was closed in the area due to the investigation, but has since reopened.
*CLOSURE*— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 29, 2022
I-10 westbound is closed in the Phoenix.
The closure is due to a crash at the I-17 Split.
WB traffic is being diverted to I-17 northbound.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#phxtraffic #I10 pic.twitter.com/byFRRo1MDg