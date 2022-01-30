One person killed in crash involving semi-truck in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person has died after a crash involving a semi-truck Saturday night in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the incident happened near 24th and Grand avenues around 8:45 p.m.

A vehicle collided with a semi-truck and became trapped underneath the semi. An adult man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to police.

Details on what led up to the crash have not been released. The victim has not been identified.

Police expect the area to be blocked for several hours as they investigate.