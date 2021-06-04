One person killed after vehicle crashes into Phoenix bus stop

PHOENIX — One person has died and another is in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into a Phoenix bus stop Thursday night.

Firefighters say the incident happened around 10 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and Camelback Road.

One adult patient died at the scene and another has been hospitalized in critical condition.

It's unclear if the driver of the vehicle was one of the people injured or not. The identity of the person killed has not been released.

Phoenix police will be investigating the cause of the crash.