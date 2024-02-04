Watch Now
One person hurt in wrong-way crash on I-10 near 19th Avenue Saturday night

DPS is investigating whether impairment played a role in the crash
Posted at 5:40 AM, Feb 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-04 07:40:43-05

PHOENIX — One person is hurt after a wrong-way crash on I-10 in central Phoenix Saturday night.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they were called to a crash just before 10:15 p.m. on I-10 near 19th Avenue.

When troopers arrived, they found three vehicles involved in the crash that stemmed from a wrong-way driver.

One person fled the scene, but they were later detained under I-10 after jumping from the freeway.

It's not clear if that person was the wrong-way driver.

DPS says one person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Impairment is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

