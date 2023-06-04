Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

One person hurt in wrong-way crash near I-17 and Loop 101

DPS believes impairment was a factor
One person is hurt after a wrong-way crash in north Phoenix overnight, near I-17 and the Loop 101.
Posted at 5:54 AM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 09:27:05-04

PHOENIX — One person is hurt after a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning in north Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it happened near I-17 and the Loop 101 just after 2:45 a.m.

DPS officials believe the wrong-way vehicle was driving on the Loop 101 eastbound to northbound I-17 transition ramp when it hit another vehicle.

One person was taken to the hospital after the crash. Their injuries are reportedly minor.

It's not clear if the injured person was a driver or passenger, and what car they were in.

DPS officials believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 Water Drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul!