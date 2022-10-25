Watch Now
One person hospitalized after water truck rolls in construction zone near I-10 and Broadway Road

Truck rolled in the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project zone
DPS says one person was hospitalized after a water truck rolled over in a construction zone near I-10 and Broadway Road.
Posted at 7:20 AM, Oct 25, 2022
PHOENIX — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover involving a construction vehicle along I-10 Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred during the morning rush hours within the construction zone near I-10 and Broadway Road.

Video from the scene showed the truck on its roof that appeared to have rolled down a dirt hill, flipping upside-down in the process.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the truck was a water truck, and the person inside was taken to the hospital for treatment.

What led to the crash has not yet been released.

