One person dead, several others in critical condition after crash on SR 51

PHOENIX — One person is dead and several others including a pregnant woman and an infant are in critical condition after a crash on SR 51 Friday night.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, three vehicles were involved in a crash on SR 51 northbound near Union Hills Drive around 7:45 p.m.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the fire department.

A pregnant woman in her 20s, an infant, and a male in his 30s were all transported to the hospital in critical condition after the crash.

The SR 51 is closed northbound in the area as DPS investigates.

No information on what led up to the crash has been released. The name or age of the person that did not survive hasn't been released.