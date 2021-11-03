One person dead, one in critical condition following fiery crash near 52nd Street and McDowell

PHOENIX — One person has died and another was seriously hurt following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the crash was reported sometime after 6 p.m. near 52nd Street and McDowell Road.

When emergency crews responded to the scene, one of the vehicles was on fire with a person still inside. One person died a the scene, according to Phoenix fire.

Another person, a man in his 30s, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No other details were immediately released.