One person dead, one in critical condition following fiery crash near 52nd Street and McDowell

ABC15
Posted at 7:06 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 22:28:55-04

PHOENIX — One person has died and another was seriously hurt following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the crash was reported sometime after 6 p.m. near 52nd Street and McDowell Road.

When emergency crews responded to the scene, one of the vehicles was on fire with a person still inside. One person died a the scene, according to Phoenix fire.

Another person, a man in his 30s, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No other details were immediately released.

