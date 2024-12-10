Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

One person dead after crash on Loop 101 and Olive Avenue

Officials say HOV lanes are closed in both directions
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
police-lights
Posted
and last updated

One person is dead after crashing into a wall on the southbound lanes of Loop 101 near Olive Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The Department of Public Safety says the driver was alone in his truck when he struck the wall and was ejected into northbound lanes.

Officials say HOV lanes are closed in both directions.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

The driver's identity hasn't been released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen