One person dead after crash on Loop 101 and Olive Avenue

One person is dead after crashing into a wall on the southbound lanes of Loop 101 near Olive Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The Department of Public Safety says the driver was alone in his truck when he struck the wall and was ejected into northbound lanes.

Officials say HOV lanes are closed in both directions.

Loop 101 Agua Fria near Olive Ave: The HOV and left lanes are closed in both directions due to a crash. pic.twitter.com/6nvo8YMWJk — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 10, 2024

It's unclear what caused the crash.

The driver's identity hasn't been released.