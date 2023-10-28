One person dead after a crash involving a dump truck in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a crash involving a dump truck early Saturday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the crash near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 4:30 a.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found two vehicles involved, one of them being a dump truck.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dump truck drive was not hurt and remained on scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

Police are investigating what led up to the accident.