One person critically injured during crash involving trailer carrying pipes on U.S 60

U.S. 60 eastbound at Ironwood Drive was shut down Monday afternoon for a crash involving fallen pipes.

Department of Public Safety officials say a heavy-duty pickup hauling a trailer with pipes was traveling westbound on U.S. 60 when it crossed into eastbound traffic.

The trailer reportedly rolled over and spilled the pipes into the roadway. DPS says the trailer swung across the median and hit a passenger vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was the only person inside and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear if the driver of the pickup was injured.

Eastbound traffic is currently blocked to traffic. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.

An investigation into the crash remains underway.

