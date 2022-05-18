One killed in three-car crash near 64th Street and Cactus Road

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police are investigating a deadly multi-car crash in Scottsdale.
Emergency crews were called to the scene near 64th Street and Cactus Road around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials say three cars were involved in the crash and one person was pronounced dead.
Information on any other injuries was not immediately available.
