Watch
Traffic

Actions

One killed in three-car crash near 64th Street and Cactus Road

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 5:40 AM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 08:40:31-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police are investigating a deadly multi-car crash in Scottsdale.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near 64th Street and Cactus Road around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say three cars were involved in the crash and one person was pronounced dead.

Information on any other injuries was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch for the word of the day weeknights on ABC15 News at 10.