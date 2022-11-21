Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

One killed in single-vehicle crash near 16th and Mohave streets

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash near 16th and Mohave streets early Monday morning.
Posted at 5:37 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 07:57:00-05

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The crash occurred early Monday morning, around 3:45 a.m., near 16th and Mohave streets.

Phoenix police tell ABC15 a woman was pronounced dead after the crash. A man was also in the car at the time of the wreck, and he suffered life-threatening injuries.

The car reportedly wrecked into a tree for an unknown reason.

Expect the intersection to be shut down in both directions for several hours due to the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the next Bee champion in Arizona? Sign up today!