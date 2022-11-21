One killed in single-vehicle crash near 16th and Mohave streets

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The crash occurred early Monday morning, around 3:45 a.m., near 16th and Mohave streets.

Phoenix police tell ABC15 a woman was pronounced dead after the crash. A man was also in the car at the time of the wreck, and he suffered life-threatening injuries.

The car reportedly wrecked into a tree for an unknown reason.

Expect the intersection to be shut down in both directions for several hours due to the investigation.