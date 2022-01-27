Watch
One killed in rollover crash near 37th and Grand avenues

Serious rollover crash 37th and grand avenues
Richard Anderson
Posted at 10:43 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 11:47:24-05

PHOENIX — One person was killed in a serious rollover crash in the West Valley late Wednesday morning.

Phoenix police say a sedan collided with an SUV near 37th and Grand avenues. The sedan was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed prior to the crash, according to police.

Phoenix police say 63-year-old Dion Kelly died at the scene.

Video from the scene showed two vehicles involved, including a Salt River Project vehicle that was heavily damaged and on its roof.

Police say both vehicles had passengers who suffered minor injuries.

Officials say 20-year-old Richard Anderson was arrested. He was not seriously injured in the crash.

Anderson was processed for a DUI and was booked into jail. He is charged with two counts of endangerment and second-degree murder.

