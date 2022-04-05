One killed in multi-vehicle crash involving box truck in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — One person has died after a crash in Surprise involving a box truck, semi-truck and two cars.

At about 11 a.m. Monday, troopers with the Arizona Department of Transportation were called to a crash in the southbound lanes of Grand and 163rd Avenues.

During an investigation, DPS learned a Penske box truck crashed into a Toyota passenger. The impact of that crash forced the Toyota into the desert where it came to a stop. Two people inside the car were hurt, but the extent of their injuries is unclear.

The truck then struck a Nissan Altima killing the driver who was the only person inside.

Moments after, a semi-truck struck the back of the Penske box truck.

The driver of the Penske truck was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries.

DPS says the Penske truck driver is being investigated for possible impairment.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

An investigation remains ongoing.

