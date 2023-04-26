One killed in fiery crash near Scottsdale Road and Rio Salado Parkway

TEMPE, AZ — One person was killed in an early morning vehicle fire in Tempe, police say.

Crews were called to the single-vehicle incident near Scottsdale Road and Rio Salado Parkway around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

As officials worked to put out the blaze, they determined the occupant of the car was still inside. The person in the car died during the incident.

It’s not clear what led to the crash or fire, and investigators are expected to be at the scene for several hours. Due to the investigation and clean-up, traffic is shut down at the intersection throughout the morning.

No further information was immediately available.