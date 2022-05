PHOENIX — Two adults and three children were hospitalized after a crash near 7th Street and Union Hills Drive Friday night.

Officials say one infant was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two other children and both adults were hospitalized, all with non-life threatening injuries.

Aerial footage shows two vehicles, one sedan and one pickup truck that appears to have crashed head-on.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation.