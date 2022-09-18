One hurt in wrong-way crash on Loop 202 near Elliot Road

MESA, AZ — One person is hurt after a wrong-way crash in the East Valley.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they received the first call about the crash on the Loop 202 near Elliot Road just after 4:15 Sunday morning.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle had been driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway.

The vehicle had crashed into a commercial vehicle.

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

It's not clear if the person transported was the driver of the commercial vehicle or the wrong-way vehicle. It's also not clear if the wrong-way driver will face any charges.

The crash is under investigation.