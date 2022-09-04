One dead, two hurt in Saturday night crash in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a car crash late Saturday night in El Mirage.

El Mirage Police say the crash occurred near Dysart Road and Thunderbird Road around 9:30 p.m.

Video from the scene shows the car crashed into a pole. Reports indicate the driver may not have stopped for a light and ran into the pole.

Police have not released the condition of the two people hurt, but said their injuries were "serious."

The identity of the person who died has also not been released.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash.