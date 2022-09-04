Watch Now
One dead, two hurt in Saturday night crash in El Mirage

The crash happened near Dysart and Thunderbird roads
One person is dead and two others are hurt after a car crash overnight near Dysart and Thunderbird roads in El Mirage.
Posted at 6:37 AM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 09:37:36-04

EL MIRAGE, AZ — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a car crash late Saturday night in El Mirage.

El Mirage Police say the crash occurred near Dysart Road and Thunderbird Road around 9:30 p.m.

Video from the scene shows the car crashed into a pole. Reports indicate the driver may not have stopped for a light and ran into the pole.

Police have not released the condition of the two people hurt, but said their injuries were "serious."

The identity of the person who died has also not been released.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

