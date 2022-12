PHOENIX — One person is dead and two are injured after a crash near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard.

Phoenix police say the accident happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim of the crash has not yet been identified.

Detectives are currently investigating what led up to the fatal crash and are expected to have more information this afternoon.