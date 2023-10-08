One dead, two hurt in crash near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person is dead and two people are hurt after a crash early Sunday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they received a report of a crash near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street just after 2:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they found two cars involved. An ABC15 photographer found one of the cars overturned in the roadway.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others, according to police, were taken to the hospital with what are considered non-life-threatening.

The victim has not yet been identified.

It's not clear what led up to the crash.

Phoenix police are investigating.