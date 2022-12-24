One dead, two hurt after wrong-way crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a wrong-way crash early Saturday morning in Scottsdale.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they started receiving calls of a wrong-way driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 north of Shea Boulevard just before 2 a.m.

A DPS trooper patrolling the area found the three-vehicle crash at about 2 a.m. near Shea.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS confirmed the deceased is the wrong-way driver, but the person has not been identified.

Two others were reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.