One dead, three people, including two kids, hurt in crash near Sossaman and Baseline roads

MESA, AZ — One person is dead and three people, including two children, are hurt after a crash Friday afternoon in Mesa.

Mesa police say it happened near Sossaman and Baseline roads around 4 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a truck and a car involved, with both vehicles having extensive damage.

The truck was turned on its side.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. He has only been identified as a 47-year-old man.

Police say a man and three children ranging from 5 years old to 2 months old were in the truck.

All four were transported to the hospital. The man and one of the children are considered to have serious injuries. After being transported, it was determined one of the children was not hurt.

After investigating, police believe the truck was southbound on Sossaman Road when it attempted to pass another vehicle in the two-way left turn center lane. The car was also traveling southbound and had also gotten into the same lane to turn left. Both drivers reportedly tried to avoid each other but they collided head-on.

Police believe the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver of that vehicle is also being investigated for possible impairment, but authorities added that it is protocol for any accident resulting in death.

It's not yet clear what charges the driver of the truck will face, if any.